George Williams spent six years with Wigan Warriors prior to joining NRL side Canberra Raiders from the 2020 season

George Williams has been urged to find a new club quickly after being left out of England's squad to face the Combined Nations All Stars.

The half-back had been named in Shaun Wane's initial 24-man party, but is not fit to take part in Friday's match at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Williams, 26, has not played since 22 May after being released by Canberra Raiders on compassionate grounds and Leeds captain Luke Gale and St Helens stand-off Jonny Lomax come in as half-backs.

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford is another half-back option for Wane as Williams, linked with the Wolves himself, was given a message by the England coach.

Wane told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby League Podcast that "it is very important George Williams gets fixed up with a club and gets some games under his belt".

Wire centre Toby King misses out after picking up a knee injury in their win over St Helens while Salford Red Devils full-back Dan Sarginson is ruled out after being given a three-match ban following his side's narrow success at Huddersfield Giants.

The Giants' Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Wardle have also been cut from the final 19-man squad.

Six uncapped players are named in the line-up, with wingers Tom Davies and Ash Handley, loose forward Morgan Knowles, prop Mikolaj Oledzki, back rower Joe Philbin and reigning Super League Man of Steel Paul McShane set for their England debuts.

England (from): John Bateman (Wigan Warriors); Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves); Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons); Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors); Luke Gale, Ash Handley (both Leeds Rhinos); Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity); Jonny Lomax (St Helens); Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers); Tommy Makinson (St Helens); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves); Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); Alex Walmsley (St Helens); Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity).