St Helens defeated York City Knights in the Challenge Cup final earlier in June

York City Knights have been awarded a 24-0 win over St Helens after the Saints were unable to fulfil their Women's Super League fixture on Sunday.

St Helens confirmed a positive Covid-19 test within their team, with a number of other players now self-isolating.

Saints pulled out of the fixture on Saturday after additional injuries left them with only 14 available players.

However, as fewer than seven players were ruled out because of coronavirus the RFL awarded York a victory.

St Helens are fourth in the table having won all three of their opening fixtures, while York are fifth with one victory from their three matches.

Elsewhere in Women's Super League on Sunday, Bradford host Leeds, Castleford travel to fellow unbeaten side Wigan and Warrington are at home to Wakefield.