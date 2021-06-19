Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andre Savelio plundered a first career hat-trick for a dominant Hull FC

Betfred Super League Leigh (6) 22 Tries: Bell, Reynolds, Brierley 2 Goals: Brierley 3 Hull FC (34) 64 Tries: Connor, Swift 2, Ma'u, Faraimo, Fonua, Savelio 3, Wynne, Brown, Satae Goals: Sneyd 8

Hull FC extended bottom side Leigh's winless Super League run to 11 games with a 12-try drubbing to move back up to fifth in the table.

The visitors were ruthless, scoring seven first-half tries including Adam Swift's double to break Leigh, whose early score came from James Bell.

The hosts did rally with four-pointers for Ben Reynolds and Ryan Brierley.

But it was in vain as Andre Savelio claimed a hat-trick and Jack Brown and Chris Satae went in for a dominant win.

Brett Hodgson's side impressed throughout with aggressive carries, smart offloads and strong support play but the ease with which they broke the Leigh line will be a huge concern for his opposite number - interim coach Kurt Haggerty.

Reynolds' knock-on at the kick-off seemed to set the tone for the Leythers, as Jake Connor pushed across to score for Hull from the corresponding set.

Smart hands from Liam Hood put Bell away for an immediate response but despite a couple of flickers of class throughout, Hull did not allow them to be competitive.

The Airlie Birds stomped through the middle, with prop Satae crushing through their line at will, giving the halves a destructive platform as two powerful edges delivered points later on in sets.

Twice Swift found his way over down the left, Manu Ma'u scored in trademark steam-train fashion and Mahe Fonua crossed after a delicious soft pass from Connor at the line.

Bureta Faraimo and Savelio showed the right edge was equally adept, cruising in for scores as Leigh wilted.

Early tries were traded again in the second period, Connor Wynne finishing off a Connor break and Reynolds dummying his way across, before Hull again hit the accelerator.

Brown, Savelio twice down the right edge, and a stampeding Satae took the try tally up to 12 and wrapped up an impressive win, with Brierley's two late tries for Leigh little consolation.

Leigh: Brierley; Mullen, Hellewell, Thornley, Sa'u; Mellor, Reynolds; Mason, Hood, Ioane, Gee, McCarthy, Bell

Interchanges: Rusell, Wildie, Peteru, Peats

Hull FC: Connor; Faraimo, Fonua, Wynne, Swift; Reynolds, Sneyd; Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Lane

Interchanges: Brown, Fash, Johnstone, Vulikijapani