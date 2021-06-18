Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Williams left NRL side Canberra Raiders in May

England head coach Shaun Wane has named George Williams in his provisional 24-man squad to face the Combined National All Stars on 25 June.

Williams, who recently secured a release from his contract with NRL side Canberra Raiders on compassionate grounds, has not played since 22 May.

Castleford hooker Paul McShane, the 2020 Man of Steel, could make his England debut at the age of 31.

Leeds pair Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki are also in.

Oledzki could become the first Polish-born international rugby league player.

England boss Shaun Wane is preparing for his first match in charge of the national team

Wane has opted for a number of uncapped players, including Huddersfield centre Jake Wardle and Catalan Dragons winger Tom Davies, and will cut his squad for the game in Warrington to 19 next week.

St Helens' loose forward Morgan Knowles is involved, having switched his allegiance from Wales, whom he represented at the 2017 World Cup, and Wakefield's Joe Westerman has been recalled after a seven-year absence.

England squadJohn Bateman (Wigan), Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington), Tom Davies (Catalans), Liam Farrell (Wigan), Luke Gale, Ash Handley (both Leeds), Toby King (Warrington), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Reece Lyne (Wakefield), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Paul McShane (Castleford), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds), Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington), Dan Sarginson (Salford), Sam Tomkins (Catalans), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield), Joe Westerman (Wakefield), George Williams (unattached).