Kane Linnett joined Hull KR from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys in November 2018

Hull KR back-rower Kane Linnett has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 32-year-old Scotland international, who has moved from centre this year, has been in great form this season with eight tries in nine Super League appearances.

"He's been one of the most consistent players in my time here," head coach Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

"He has a great work ethic and will play wherever you ask him to and play well there."