Bill Tupou (centre) had to be stretchered off before half-time in Wednesday's defeat by Castleford

Wakefield Trinity centre Bill Tupou has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury in the first half of Wednesday's Super League defeat by local rivals Castleford.

The Tonga international will undergo surgery next week.

Coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds the club need "to get around Bill and give him the support he needs".