James Bentley (centre) celebrated 2020 Grand Final success against Wigan with St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens back-rower James Bentley on a two-year deal to run from the 2022 Super League season.

The Ireland international, 24, is out injured after breaking his leg against Leigh Centurions in May, having scored one try in six games in 2021.

Bentley impressed for Saints in 2020, playing 17 games and helping Kristian Woolf's side to the Super League title.

"I am a Leeds lad and grew up supporting the team," Bentley said.

"I sat on the South Stand wall [at Headingley] and dreamt of running out on the pitch as a Leeds player. I have had a taste of success at St Helens and I want to make sure I come to Leeds and play my part in helping the team win even more silverware in the years ahead."

The former Oulton Raiders junior made his breakthrough at Bradford Bulls before joining Saints, where he played a part in their 2019 Super League success before getting his Grand Final bow a year later.

"He is a young British forward, who has developed tremendously well over the last couple of years where his form and achievements for St Helens have been outstanding," head coach Richard Agar said.

"He is a real competitor, with a strong attitude and desire."