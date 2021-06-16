Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Marshall returns after a lengthy knee ligament injury recovery

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 18 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall both return for Wigan Warriors as Adrian Lam gets some depth back in the three-quarters for the visit of Hull KR.

Both have yet to feature this season as they recovered from groin and knee ligament injuries respectively.

Rovers are without half-back Rowan Milnes, but the recall of Mikey Lewis from York gives Tony Smith cover.

Prop Albert Vete is also back, after hamstring concerns delayed the Tongan's return to the side.

Warriors lost their unbeaten record in their last outing, a defeat by Catalans in Perpignan, while their scheduled trip to Huddersfield last week was postponed after Covid cases in the opposition ranks.

The cherry and whites failed to register a point in the south of France, as their seven-game winning streak was halted.

Gildart and Marshall returning is a boost for Lam, who has Zak Hardaker suspended plus Bevan French and Jai Field injured.

Omens are not good for those Robins making the trip across the M62, as Wigan have won the past 12 home meetings between the two clubs since 2009.

But Rovers are on a hot streak and their five wins so far is two more than they managed in 17 games last season.

Wigan (from): Manfredi, Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Havard, Smith, Bibby, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Hanley, Hastings

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Storton, Lewis, Maher, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst