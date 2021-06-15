Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Agnatius Paasi missed St Helens' Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull with a hamstring twinge

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 17 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens have prop Agnatius Paasi back after he missed the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull FC earlier this month with a hamstring niggle.

The Tonga prop had an extra week to recover after last Friday's Leeds game was postponed, but Mark Percival misses out for similar reasons.

Warrington are unchanged after bouncing back from their cup exit by Castleford to see off Wakefield last time out.

The Wire beat Saints twice in 2020, once in the league and once in the cup.

Steve Price's Wire have found form - their cup loss aside - in Super League thanks in part to the displays of England recall Gareth Widdop and Blake Austin in the halves, as part of a dominant spine.

No side has scored more tries or points than the fourth-placed Wolves this year, while Toby King, Widdop and Jake Mamo are among the 10 top scorers in the league.

However, they take on a Saints side beaten just once - by leaders Catalans in Perpignan - this season and in the frame to go top with victory as Dragons are not in action after the postponement of Leeds' visit.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman, Royle.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.