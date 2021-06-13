Women's Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity v York City Knights postponed
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Two of Sunday's Women's Super League matches have been postponed because of a lack of medical cover.
Wakefield Trinity's clash with York City Knights, and Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos were both due to be held at Wakefield's Mobile Rocket Stadium.
St Helens' derby with Wigan Warriors was already off after a positive Covid-19 case in the Saints ranks.
Huddersfield Giants host Warrington Wolves (12:00 BST) in Sunday's sole surviving fixture.