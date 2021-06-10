Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Holmes made his Castleford debut at the age of 17 in 2010

Castleford Tigers have announced forward Oliver Holmes and half-back Peter Mata'utia have turned down new deals and will leave the club at the end of the season.

Holmes, 28, has spent his entire senior career with Cas having come through the club's academy.

Mata'utia, 30, joined the Tigers from Leigh in July 2018 and has made 50 Super League appearances.

"Castleford has been my entire adult life," Holmes told the club website. external-link

"I've spent 11 years in the first team, putting my heart and soul into the club every time I go on the field.

"I am fully committed for the rest of this year, and I want to leave the club with it in a better place than when I entered and hopefully with some silverware."