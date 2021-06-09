Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds Rhinos have two positive Covid-19 cases and seven close contacts within the squad

Leeds Rhinos have been forced to postpone Friday's Super League match with St Helens, after two positive Covid-19 tests and a further seven close contacts within the Rhinos squad.

It is the second match to be postponed from round 10 of the competition, after Huddersfield's game against Wigan.

The two positive tests and close contact cases must now self-isolate away from the club for 10 days.

Both clubs hopes to reschedule the game at a later date.

Under the Rugby Football League's Covid-19 protocols, clubs need at least seven players to been stood down for a call-off to be requested.