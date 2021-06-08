Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Richardson returns after Gareth O'Brien was preferred in the Castleford halves on Saturday

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 10 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford are missing Niall Evalds, Jake Trueman, Cheyse Blair, Daniel Smith, and Gareth O'Brien following Saturday's cup win over Warrington.

Danny Richardson, George Griffin, Lewis Bienek, Lewis Peachey, and Brad Graham all come into the squad.

Hull FC are without centre Josh Griffin after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Saturday's defeat by St Helens.

Fijian British Army three-quarter Mitieli Vulikijapani has been recalled from York to deputise.

After contrasting results in Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final ties, for Hull in particular there will be desire for a response having come close to Super League champions Saints at Leigh.

The loss of Griffin, in a season where he had already impressed England coach Shaun Wane, is a blow to Brett Hodgson's side down a left edge which had proved a useful source of tries.

Castleford will be buzzing after their cup success ensured Daryl Powell would lead his side out at Wembley in his final season at the club - particularly on the back of a chastening 60-6 home loss to Leeds last time out in the league.

However, their home form following the return of crowds has been disappointing with losses to Hull KR and notably the Rhinos and Powell will hope to give them something to cheer back at their Wheldon Road home.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Holmes, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Foster, O'Neill, Hepi, Clare, Sene-Lefao, Matagi, Turner, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, Graham

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Bowden, Wynne, Scott, Vulikijapani