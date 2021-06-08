Huddersfield Giants have not hosted a match at their John Smith's Stadium home in front of fans since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic

Huddersfield's Super League game against Wigan on Friday has been postponed because of a number of Covid-19 cases within the Giants' squad.

The postponement follows a round of testing and is the first 2021 Super League fixture to be called off.

It comes a day after Sunday's Women's Super League derby between St Helens and Wigan was also called off due to a number of Covid cases in Saints' ranks.

The match was due to be Huddersfield's first home game with fans this season.

Seven cases have been reported by the club, which has now shut down training following the news until at least Friday.

The Rugby Football League said they would work with the clubs and Super League to find a suitable alternative date for the fixture later in the season.

"It's a heartbreaking blow to everyone here who has worked so hard to make this game our first with supporters back in the stadium," said Giants' managing director Richard Thewlis.

"We can assure everyone that despite the positive results, the resultant track and trace and other issues meaning [head coach] Ian Watson had around 14 players unavailable to select from, we did still want to play but fully understand and respect the RFL position and ruling on the game.

"We will work with the Wigan club to find another date if at all possible and of course all tickets purchased for this game will remain valid for the rearrangement."

A number of fixtures were postponed because of the pandemic last season, with the table eventually decided on a points percentage basis, which is still in force this term.