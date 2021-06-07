Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC centre Josh Griffin has been banned for two games for dangerous contact in their Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.

The 31-year-old was charged with a grade C offence following an incident in the 23rd minute of their loss.

The Rugby Football League's review panel subsequently gave Griffin a two-match penalty notice for the incident.

Griffin left the field with an Achilles injury, with Theo Fages controversially scoring for Saints after he went down.