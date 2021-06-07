Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Both St Helens and Wigan hope to be able to reschedule their postponed derby in the WSL

Sunday's Women's Super League derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 case within the Saints ranks.

The positive test came within 48 hours of the Saturday's Challenge Cup final victory over York for Saints.

More than five team-mates and one York player were deemed to be close contacts following track and trace review and must self-isolate for 10 days.

It is hoped that the game can be rescheduled for a later date.

As there is currently just one close contact showing for York at this stage, their match against Wakefield is as yet unaffected.