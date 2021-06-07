St Helens v Wigan Warriors Women's Super League derby postponed after Covid-19 case at Saints
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Sunday's Women's Super League derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 case within the Saints ranks.
The positive test came within 48 hours of the Saturday's Challenge Cup final victory over York for Saints.
More than five team-mates and one York player were deemed to be close contacts following track and trace review and must self-isolate for 10 days.
It is hoped that the game can be rescheduled for a later date.
As there is currently just one close contact showing for York at this stage, their match against Wakefield is as yet unaffected.