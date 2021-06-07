Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Anthony Gelling scored two tries in his six games

Cook Islands international Anthony Gelling has left Leigh Centurions to return home to New Zealand for "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old joined in April and scored two tries in six games for the Super League's bottom club.

He has also spent time at Wigan, Widnes and Warrington during his career.

Auckland-born Gelling had said he would return to his native country after he was cleared of assaulting his former partner by a jury last month.

"I would like to personally thank Anthony on behalf of everyone at the club for the fantastic job he has done," Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said.

"To have come to England under the circumstances he did and to have ripped in and applied himself in the manner evident in his performances speaks volumes for him."