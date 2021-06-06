Leigh Centurions twice led in the game, but fell short as Wakefield's half-backs took control late on

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 30 Tries: Pitts, Batchelor, Westerman, Kay, Lino Goals: Lino 5 Leigh (8) 20 Tries: Mellor 2, Tierney Goals: Brierley 4

Leigh are still waiting for their first Super League win of the season after falling to a gutsy defeat at Wakefield.

Joe Mellor's score and two goals from Ryan Brierley gave Leigh an 8-0 lead but Jay Pitts and James Batchelor tries turned the game round at the break.

Joe Westerman powered over to extend the lead, but Mellor and Lewis Tierney crossed to put Centurions back ahead.

Liam Kay and Mason Lino crossed late on to crush the hopes of Leigh, who saw boss John Duffy depart in midweek.

Interim boss Kurt Haggerty was given the ominous task of guiding Leigh to a first win of the season and his players showed huge signs of promise, but it is now nine games without a success in 2021 since they were admitted to Super League late on after Toronto's demise and withdrawal.

They led twice, playing some excellent football in patches - in particular Mellor's solo try for the first score and a weaving run from Tierney for his try - but they again came up short in the energy battle as Wakefield had enough to overhaul them.

Chris Chester's Wakefield were wasteful in good ball positions for large chunks of the first half but came up with crucial plays at the back end of the half to score tries after good forward work before half-time.

While they let the lead slip again in the second half, following Westerman's 100th career try, they had the creativity and structure to come up with Kay's score out wide and a sniping burst from the lively Lino to see out the game.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds:

"First and foremost we have to commend Leigh, the way that they played and the way they made it difficult to defend against. The challenge is lateral movements, caused us a lot of problems but I'm pleased for the players to get those two points.

"Had we not won the past two weeks I think the result might have been different, but I'm pleased we found a way to win at the end. It wasn't great, it was very scrappy but the points are what is important.

"It was about calm heads and attention to detail defensively. We just needed to concentrate and execute. We speak about playing the Wakefield way and sometimes if you do that you come up with errors.

"We came up with plenty of errors which was disappointing as last weekend everything stuck."

Leigh interim head coach Kurt Haggerty:

"Considering the week we've had, I'm really happy with the energy and the effort they put in for each other to stay in the game.

"I'm very disappointed [with the result]. We're hurting in that changing room. The game was there for us to take but for us to go forward that's a really good start.

"When we look back at the game we will look at all the positive things we did. We spoke about the effort areas and will focus on them."

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Lyne, Tupou, Kay; Miller, Lino; Tanginoa, B. Walker, Arona, Pitts, Batchelor, Westerman

Interchanges: Fifita, Battye, K. Wood, Arundel.

Leigh: Elliot; Gelling, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney; Brierley, Mellor; Ioane, Hood, McCarthy, Hellewell, Gee, Bell.

Interchanges: Wildie, Ellis, Mullen, Peats

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (RFL)