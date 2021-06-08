Jack Welsby: St Helens half-back signs new three-year deal

Jack Welsby
Jack Welsby scored the first hat-trick of his career in the Super League win over Hull FC last month

St Helens half-back Jack Welsby has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at the Super League club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old scored the dramatic last-ditch winning try to give Saints victory in the 2020 Grand Final.

He has made a fine start to this season and scored in the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull FC on Saturday.

"I am buzzing to sign another contract extension. I love it here," he told the club website.external-link

