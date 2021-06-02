Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy has left the club after an eight-game losing run in the 2021 Super League.

Duffy, 40, had been in charge since November 2018. and his final game was a 40-16 defeat at Hull KR on Sunday.

Leigh replaced Toronto Wolfpack in the competition in December, but are bottom of the table after losing all their matches this season.

"I had a good chat with Derek [Beaumont] and we agreed something needed to change," Duffy said.

More to follow.