John Duffy: Leigh Centurions head coach leaves after winless Super League start
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy has left the club after an eight-game losing run in the 2021 Super League.
Duffy, 40, had been in charge since November 2018. and his final game was a 40-16 defeat at Hull KR on Sunday.
Leigh replaced Toronto Wolfpack in the competition in December, but are bottom of the table after losing all their matches this season.
"I had a good chat with Derek [Beaumont] and we agreed something needed to change," Duffy said.
More to follow.