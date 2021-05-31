Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zak Hardaker (purple shirt, centre) was sent off in the closing stages of Wigan's defeat at Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker has been banned for two matches following his dismissal for a headbutt in his side's heavy defeat against Catalans Dragons.

Hardaker was red-carded by referee James Child in the 78th minute of Warriors' 48-0 defeat on Saturday after making contact with Sam Tomkins' head.

Joel Tomkins faces a three to five-game ban after being charged with punching in retaliation to the incident.

The forward will face a tribunal over a Grade D punching charge on Tuesday.

Hardaker's ban means that Wigan boss Adrian Lam faces a selection problem in the coming weeks with fellow half-backs Bevan French and Jai Field out with injury.

French was ruled out last week for "several months" according to Lam after he suffered a hamstring tear in their win against Salford on 22 May.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Football League disciplinary review panel also banned Wakefield's Matt Ashurst for two games for a dangerous throw, with George Griffin of Castleford and Leigh's Ben Reynolds handed one-game suspensions for dangerous contact and tripping respectively.

Huddersfield's James Gavet has also received a one-game ban, for raising the knee in the tackle, and Castleford's Danny Richardson has been given a caution for dangerous contact.