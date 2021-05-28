Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blackmore played in Super League for Huddersfield in 2013 and 2014

Featherstone winger Ben Blackmore has been banned for 10 weeks for posting a racist comment on social media.

Blackmore, 28, will serve the suspension after being found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.

It follows a tweet he posted in pre-season about former team-mate Rob Worrincy, who plays for Sheffield.

Blackmore, who played in Super League for Huddersfield in 2013-2014, was charged with three breaches of the Rugby Football League's (RFL) rules.

The Championship player was found guilty when he appeared in front of an operational rules tribunal.

It heard that Blackmore, who claimed the post was an "in joke", did not express any real regret nor did he apologise for it.

In addition to bringing the game into disrepute, Blackmore was found guilty of failing to observe codes of conduct and unacceptable language or behaviour.

The RFL says the player has the right to appeal against the decision and is taking advice from his representatives.

The suspension is effective from 24 May.