Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French was a key figure for Wigan before his hamstring tear

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons have brought academy players Cesar Rouge, Corentin Le Cam and Joe Chan into the squad for Saturday's visit of Wigan to Perpignan.

Fouad Yaha and Alrix Da Costa join Matt Whitley on the sidelines after injury.

Wigan Warriors are without star back Bevan French for around four to six weeks after he tore a hamstring in the win over Salford last weekend.

Tommy Leuluai returns to offer depth in the halves, while Zak Hardaker will deputise at full-back.

Dragons' win over previously unbeaten St Helens on Saturday lifted them up third just behind Saints, and this weekend the league's other perfect winning record comes under threat.

With Sam and Joel Tomkins, Tom Davies, Gil Dudson and Michael McIlorum all having worn cherry and white previously, there will be plenty of Wigan know-how in their ranks.

Sam and centre Samisoni Langi were late withdrawals against the Saints, but dynamic full-back Arthur Morgue slotted in seamlessly in a spine with James Maloney and Josh Drinkwater.

The presence of Le Cam, at 6ft 9in, makes him difficult to miss, while ex-player and current sports director Alex Chan's son Joe made his bow against Warrington in the last round of the Challenge Cup.

The majority of Wigan's quality-packed backline is currently sidelined - with French joining Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall and off-season signing Jai Field on the injured list.

It has yet to cost them too dearly though, with seven wins in a row, and players including Liam Farrell and Willie Isa filling in at centre.

Catalans (from): Morgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Garcia, Goudemand, Jullien, Laguerre, Le Cam, J. Tomkins, Chan, Kasiano, S. Tomkins, Dezaria, Rouge

Wigan (from): Manfredi, Hardaker, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, Hanley, Hastings