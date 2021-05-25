Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Williams won Super League Grand Finals with Wigan before moving to the NRL

Wigan have made contact over re-signing half-back George Williams after his release by National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders, says boss Adrian Lam.

The 26-year-old had asked for an end of the season release on compassionate grounds, but the Raiders opted to end the deal with immediate effect.

As part of the initial sale, Wigan had first refusal on a future deal to sign the England international.

"The club is in contact with his manager," Lam said.

"Obviously with a player of George's calibre, you want him at Wigan. At the moment that's in the hands of [football director] Kris Radlinski and [chairman] Ian Lenagan and I'm sure they'll do their bit to try and get him involved.

"They have touched base with him, but there's plenty of water that needs to pass under the bridge."

Wigan are among the clubs linked with a return for Williams, along with Warrington and Leeds who both - like the Cherry and Whites - expect to have a major half-back departure to account for this offseason.

Warriors playmaker Jackson Hastings is headed for Wests Tigers, while Leeds' Rob Lui is returning to Australia and Wire half-back Blake Austin is another tipped to exit.

Championship side Newcastle Thunder also confirmed their pursuit of Williams, having made an offer to his agent Andy Clarke.

One factor which boosts Wigan's hopes is the fact as a club-trained player, Williams would only count as £75,000 on their total cap of £2.1m.