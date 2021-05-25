Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils were narrowly beaten 17-16 by Wigan Warriors in their most recent Super League fixture

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 27 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils make three changes to their side as they prepare to welcome Warrington Wolves in Super League on Thursday.

Ollie Roberts comes in as well as youngsters Sam Luckley and Connor Aspey after their narrow loss to Wigan.

Warrington welcome Sitaleki Akauola back from a one-game suspension for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Wire will be without back Greg Inglis for two months due to a torn hamstring.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Burgess, Lolohea, Mossop, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Taylor, Roberts, Burke, Atkin, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Ormondroyd, Wells, Luckley, Lussick, Patton, Aspey.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hull, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Roebuck, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Referee: S. Mikalauskas