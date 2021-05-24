Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rafiuke Taylor captained Wales to victory over England Lions in only their second ever game in 2019

Wales Women's Rugby League have trimmed their initial training squad of 36 down to 24 ahead of their Test match against England.

The squad will be further cut to 17 for the game in Warrington on Friday, 25 June (18:00 BST).

Eleven players remain from the first ever squad which beat England Lions 20-24 in 2019.

The game could see 13 new caps for Wales, 11 coming from elite athlete ID days held by WRL in April.

Two Wales rugby union international players, Sian Moore and Ffion Lewis, could both become dual code rugby internationals, while the squad also includes Wales netball international Eleri Michael.

The initial 36-strong squad has been training weekly at their University of South Wales base in Trefforest and the 24 who have been selected will go into a two-day camp this weekend.

"I've been pleased with the effort and commitment so far of all the players in camp," said Wales Women's head coach Thomas Brindle.

"Over the last five weeks, we've been steadily building in intensity and come a long way in the short period of time.

"On Sunday, we had an internal game which for many was their first ever game in this code.

"With our first test match on the horizon, it required us to drop to a test day squad to allow us to focus on preparing for that game and there were no easy decisions."

Wales squad: Ffion Jones, Sara Jones, Eleri Michael, Jess McAuley, Lauren Aitken, Leanne Burnell, Danyelle Dinapoli, Seren Gough-Walters, Savannah Ledsam, Sian Moore, Charlie Mundy, Amberley Ruck, Rafiuke Taylor, Emily Hughes, Kathryn Salter, Anne Marie Sayle, Shaunni Davies, Ffion Lewis, Joeann McGuire, Lowri Norkett, Sara Prosser, Rebecca Davies, Keira McCosh, Carys Marsh.