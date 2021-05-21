Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Manly Warringah's players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in tribute to Bob Fulton on Sunday

Former Australia rugby league captain and coach Bob Fulton has died aged 74.

England-born Fulton, who made 35 appearances for the Kangaroos, had been suffering with cancer.

After emigrating to Australia aged four, he played 213 games for Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and also won three World Cups as a player, before coaching Australia to two world titles.

He was among the first group of players to be granted "immortal" status by Rugby League Week magazine in 1981.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys said: "The word legend is used a lot in tributes but Bob was a genuine legend of rugby league.

"Bob will forever be part of rugby league's DNA and our game is richer for having had Bob part of it."

Manly's players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before Sunday's NRL match against Parramatta in Sydney, which the Sea Eagles won 28-6.

Manly coach Des Hasler, who played under Fulton at both club and Test level, said: "Bozo has been an absolute legend of the game."