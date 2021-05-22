Women's Challenge Cup: York thump Castleford to set up St Helens final after holders Leeds beaten
Lindsay Anfield's York City Knights thrashed her former club Castleford 32-4 to reach the Women's Challenge Cup final for the first time.
Former Bradford winger Savannah Andrade scored a hat-trick as the Knights knocked out the 2019 finalists in emphatic fashion.
They will meet St Helens in the 5 June final after Saints beat holders Leeds 20-12 in the other semi-final.
England centre Amy Hardcastle scored twice, as the Red Vee were victorious.
The final - at Leigh Sports Village - will be live on BBC Two from 11:00 BST as part of a men's semi-final triple-header.
A Knights tale as Tigers tamed
There was plenty of spice and subplot to add to the intensity of a Challenge Cup semi-final between York and Castleford, in no small part fuelled by the signing of five ex-Tigers by former boss Anfield.
Castleford still had England duo Tara Jane Stanley and former Woman of Steel Georgia Roche, but neither were able to truly influence the game against a rampant York - who were on home turf at the LNER Stadium.
Kasey Gentles was one of the ex-Cas quintet to strike with a try, while Rhiannon Marshall also crossed, but it was Andrade whose treble caught the eye - particularly a long-range solo score which highlighted her pace and swerve.
Stanley's boot brought up the Tigers only points, on a chastening afternoon for Kirsty Moroney and Marie Colley's side.
Holders Leeds out as Saints three-quarters fire
St Helens were beaten semi-finalists in both play-offs and the Challenge Cup by Leeds in 2019, but exacted their revenge in a see-saw game at York.
Derek Hardman's Saints and Lois Forsell's Leeds had 100% records coming into the game so someone was going to cough up their perfect start, and after a flying opening it was the Rhinos who would prove to be undone.
Carrie Roberts and Hardcastle went over after Courtney Winfield-Hill had kicked Leeds in front off the tee.
Fran Goldthorp went in to reduce arrears with a fine finish, but Hardcastle then added her second by burning off the cover at pace.
Former Whitley Bay Barbarians player Orla McCallion, the daughter of Halifax's 1987 Challenge Cup-winning hooker Seamus McCallion, got Leeds' final try, but it proved only a consolation.
