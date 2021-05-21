Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield made it back-to-back wins with a 26-20 victory over Warrington in the last round

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Sunday, 23 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leigh look set to hand a debut to Australian outside back Brendan Elliot for their meeting with Huddersfield.

Elliot is named in John Duffy's squad for the first time since arriving in the country after recovering from a major knee injury.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson sticks with the team that won at Warrington, with Joe Wardle and Ash Golding now their only injury absentees.

Ricky Leutele, Lee Gaskell and Kenny Edwards keep their places.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sau'u, Tierney, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Peteru, Ellis, Gee, Sidlow, McCarthy, Mullen, Elliot, Peats, Reynolds, Gelling

Huddersfield (from): Magillvary, Wardle, Leutele, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Trout, Wood.