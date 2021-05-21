Super League: Catalans Dragons v St Helens
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Catalans Dragons make just one change for the visit of unbeaten Super League leaders St Helens to Perpignan.
Welsh prop Gil Dudson returns from suspension to replace Jason Baitieri for the hosts.
Reigning champions Saints will look to make it seven Super League wins from seven games against a Catalans side who lie third after winning five of their first six.
Saints boss Kristian Woolf names an unchanged 21-man squad.
Fit-again Morgan Knowles made his first start of the season in Monday's 28-0 shut-out of Leigh, but injured Tommy Makinson, Matty Lees, James Bentley and Jake Wingfield all remain sidelined.
Catalans Dragons (from): Mourgu, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudsony, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Goudemand, Laguerre, J Tomkins, Chan, Kasiano, S Tomkins, Dezaria.
St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman, Davies.