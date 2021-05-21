Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Daryl Powell is scheduled to leave Castleford for Warrington at the end of the 2021 season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington captain Jack Hughes returns from a one-game ban to face Castleford in the first meeting between the sides since Tigers boss Daryl Powell was named as Wolves coach for next season.

Wolves' Greg Inglis has a hamstring injury while Sitaleki Akauola is banned, so youngster Jacob Gannon is brought into the squad.

Powell makes two changes to the squad that lost to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Greg Eden and Suaia Matagi come in for Gareth O'Brien and Sam Hall.

Warrington (from): Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gannon, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Roebuck, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Holmes, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Hepi, Clare, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Eden, Matagi, Turner, Bienek, Peachey, Martin.