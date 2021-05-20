Leeds Rhinos have lifted the past two Women's Challenge Cups

Former England international Andrea Dobson is predicting an explosive clash of the titans in this weekend's Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The top two teams in the women's game - Leeds and St Helens - go head-to-head for a place in next month's final, and before that Castleford and York will provide an intriguing battle just weeks after an exodus of coach and players from one club to the other.

"They're both going to be very tasty," said Dobson, the most capped England international.

Both Saturday's semi-finals at York City Knights' LNER Stadium will be live on the BBC website, starting at 12:30 BST.

And the final itself, at Leigh Sports Village on 5 June, could attract a record audience for a women's rugby league game when shown live on BBC Two.

Castleford's match with York kicks off at 12:30 and it is a game many will be itching to watch.

Lindsay Anfield left Castleford to join York in April

Earlier this year, Tigers coach Lindsay Anfield left the club and took up the role of director of rugby for York. In the past few weeks she's been joined in north Yorkshire by five of her former Castleford squad.

"Lindsay being director of rugby, having that title in a women's set-up is just a massive thing for women's rugby league in itself," Dobson told this week's BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"But five players have followed Lindsay from Castleford to York, and they've signed two from Bradford as well.

"That's very much bolstered York's squad this season. Traditionally they've been a team who have never really been in that top flight, never had those England players and have struggled a little bit in the Women's Super League.

"The timing of the move of those players has been an issue for some people. It happened after the season had started, so it will be an interesting one.

"It will be interesting to see how Castleford react to that, losing some of their key players.

"There will still be a little way to go for York, getting a little bit of cohesion between those players.

"But it's not a bad thing for women's rugby league. I've always been a big advocate of spreading the England players out. That can only bolster the league and make it better," added Dobson, who will be part of the BBC commentary team on Saturday.

The second semi-final between Leeds and Saints (15:00) is undoubtedly the battle of the game's real heavyweights, with the winners carrying the tag of favourites into the final.

"They will be the standout teams in this year's competition," said Dobson, a veteran of four women's World Cups, after making her international debut as a 16-year-old, and who is still playing in the Women's Super League with Featherstone.

"They have heavy numbers of England players, and having played against them both this season I know they play very well together. Both sides know their roles, they are very crisp, very well organised and well coached and both are very hard teams to break down.

"It will be very interesting when they play against each other because you've got the two best-organised attacks and the best two defences in the league."