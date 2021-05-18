Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dan Sarginson has featured for Salford in their past two matches - both of which have ended in defeat

Salford Red Devils full-back Dan Sarginson has been banned for three games for a dangerous throw in Monday's Super League defeat by St Helens.

The ban means the 27-year-old will miss the Red Devils' game with his former club Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Warrington forward Sitaleki Akauola has also been given a one-game suspension for dangerous contact.

Akauola, 29, was given the ban following their 20-26 home defeat by Huddersfield Giants on Monday.