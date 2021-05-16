Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fran Goldthorp was a key figure as Leeds won the Super League title in 2019

Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos made it four wins from four at the start of the Women's Super League season by crushing Wakefield Trinity 74-6.

Caitlin Beevers and Fran Goldthorp both scored hat-tricks for Rhinos, with Abby Price grabbing Trinity's sole try.

St Helens were in similarly dominant form in recording a thumping 54-6 victory over Warrington Wolves to maintain their 100% start.

A third win in three was never in doubt after two early Rachael Woosey tries.

Jodie Cunningham and Naomi Williams also grabbed doubles, while Amy Hardcastle, Rebecca Rotheram, Danielle Bush and Faye Gaskin all crossed.

Kiera McCosh's late converted try for Wolves saw the Saints defence breached for the first time in the league this season.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants overturned a 20-12 deficit to beat Bradford Bulls 28-20.

Tries by Stacey Greenwood, Grace Ramsden and two by Sarah Dunn put Bradford in control, but Giants responded impressively and earned victory through scores by Annie Loney, Erin Stott, Amelia Brown and Regan Walker.

York City Knights were commanding 42-14 winners over Featherstone Rovers.

