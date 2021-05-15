Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington head coach Steve Price is leaving the club at the end of the 2021 season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves make one change to their side as they welcome 4,000 fans to their Super League game with Huddersfield on Monday.

Mike Cooper comes in to captain the side in place of Jack Hughes who is serving a one-game suspension.

Jake Wardle makes his return to action as Huddersfield prepare for the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Giants have won one of their five Super League fixtures this season and are ninth going into the game.

Warrington captain Hughes received his ban for a charge of dangerous contact following their Challenge Cup win over Catalans last week.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield name Jack Cogger, Aidan Sezer, Lee Gaskell and Joe Greenwood in their first game in front of fans for more than a year.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Inglis, King, Lineham, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Roebuck, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Wardle, Leutele, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Trout, Wood.