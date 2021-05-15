Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson lasted just three minutes of St Helens' win against Huddersfield after a recurrance of his foot injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens make one change to their side as they face Salford in front of 4,000 fans at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Super League on Monday.

The game is part of the first set of rugby league fixtures to welcome fans since the start of the pandemic.

Josh Simm comes in for Tommy Makinson who came off injured early in their Challenge Cup win against Huddersfield.

Salford make three changes to their side, with Morgan Escare, Andy Ackers and Matty Costello coming in.

Makinson has been ruled out for a further two to three weeks after his return from a foot injury sustained earlier this season forced him off in the opening three minutes of St Helens' cup win against the Giants.

Meanwhile, Saints' Morgan Knowles could feature for the first time this season after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

Salford's Elliot Kear announced he would be leaving the club earlier this week for Championship side Bradford Bulls and to join the fire service.

The 32-year-old is not named in their squad to face St Helens and will leave the Red Devils at the end of the month.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Simm, Norman, Davies.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Taylor, Addy, Burke, Atkin, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Sarginson, Costello, Ormondroyd, Lussick.