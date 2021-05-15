Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Super League strugglers Leigh Centurions are without a win in all competitions so far this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leigh scrum-half Jamie Ellis could feature for the first time this season when they face local rivals Wigan in Super League on Monday.

Ellis was injured in their pre-season game against Warrington and returns as Leigh search for their first win.

Wigan make just the one change to their side as they make the short trip to Leigh Sport Village.

Kai Pearce-Paul replaces James McDonnell, who joined York City Knights on a short-term loan this week.

As well as a local derby, the game has added significance given that it will be one of the first rugby league fixtures to welcome fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 10,000 fans will be permitted at outdoor sports venues in England from Monday with a limited number in attendance at Leigh.

Anthony Gelling is named by Leigh and is currently facing a trial over a charge of grievous bodily harm at Liverpool Crown Court.

The former Wire centre pleaded not guilty to the charge prior to the start of the trial on 12 May.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru, Ellis, Gee, Mason, McCarthy, Mullen, Peats, Reynolds, Gelling.

Wigan (from): French, Manfredi, Hardaker, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, Hanley, Hastings.