Hull full-back Jake Connor has so far scored two Super League tries this season

Betfred Super League Venue: KC Stadium Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC have Jake Connor, Brad Fash and Bureta Faraimo back after suspension for the visit of Catalans Dragons.

Connor and Fash both missed the Challenge Cup win over Wigan, while Faraimo has served his two-game ban, but Ben McNamara is out injured.

Catalans boss Steve McNamara make two changes for the meeting of fifth against fourth at the KC Stadium.

With Gil Dudson suspended, Mickael Goudemand and Jordan Dezaria come in, while Mathieu Cozza drops out.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Brown, Fash, Swift, Scott, Vulikijapani, Wynne.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Bousquet, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Goudemand, Laguerre, J Tomkins, Baitieri, Chan, Kasiano, S Tomkins, Dezaria.