Nathan Massey has spent his whole career with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old has made 251 appearances for the Tigers since making his debut in 2007.

"I am obviously over the moon because I've made it no secret that I wanted to stay here," he told the club website.

"I am proud to play for this club and I feel privileged to pull the shirt on every week. These next two years is going to be big for me."