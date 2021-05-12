Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Niall Evalds was part of the Castleford side that beat his old team Salford in the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday

Castleford Tigers full-back Niall Evalds has signed a new two-year deal, with the option of an extra year.

The 27-year-old joined the Tigers from Salford Red Devils in the close season on a one-year contract.

He has scored three tries in five Super League appearances so far this season.

"I'm delighted to get it sorted. The ambition of everyone at the club is to be challenging, we've got a great set of fans and that's what they expect too," he told the club website.