Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone was a menace to Leeds in the first round for Wakefield but is currently injured

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 14 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos have England scrum-half Luke Gale back in the side after four games out with a thumb injury.

The return is a boost for Richard Agar who still has a large contingent of backs either injured or suspended.

Wakefield Trinity have back-rower Matty Ashurst back after injury, although boss Chris Chester still also has a number of key players unavailable.

Debut try-scorer Olly Ashall-Bott is again involved, while Max Jowitt may again deputise in the halves.

Both sides have endured a tough time in Super League and the Challenge Cup since their opening-round meeting at Headingley, which was technically a 'home' game for Trinity.

Chester's Wakefield are yet to win in 2021, and Tom Johnstone - their two-try man of the match from that first meeting - has been sidelined by a head knock he suffered in defeat by Wigan.

Leeds head coach Agar has had it no easier, with suspensions depriving him of Kiwi back-rower Zane Tetevano and versatile back Richie Myler, while injuries to Gale, Rob Lui and Callum McLelland have resulted in several makeshift partnerships in the spine of the team.

Their last outing was a one-point loss to Huddersfield, their fifth defeat in a row.

Leeds (from): T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Gale, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, Walters, L. Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Gannon, Eastmond

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Lyne, Kay, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Walker, Kershaw, Ashall-Bott, Eaves

Super League Show - watch and catch-up here