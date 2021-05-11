Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Watts was one of two late sin bins in Castleford's 19-18 golden point Challenge Cup win over Salford, with Gareth O'Brien also yellow carded late on

Castleford forward Liam Watts has been given a two-game ban and a £500 fine for dangerous contact in their Challenge Cup win versus Salford.

Watts tackled Elijah Taylor late on in their narrow win against the Red Devils and was initially given a one-game ban.

Having entered a guilty plea, Watts challenged the grading, but a tribunal went on to double the suspension.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also passed a one-game ban to Warrington captain Jack Hughes for dangerous contact.