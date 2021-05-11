Liam Watts: Castleford forward banned for two games for dangerous contact
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Castleford forward Liam Watts has been given a two-game ban and a £500 fine for dangerous contact in their Challenge Cup win versus Salford.
Watts tackled Elijah Taylor late on in their narrow win against the Red Devils and was initially given a one-game ban.
Having entered a guilty plea, Watts challenged the grading, but a tribunal went on to double the suspension.
Meanwhile, the tribunal also passed a one-game ban to Warrington captain Jack Hughes for dangerous contact.