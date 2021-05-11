Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Abdull scored the game-winning drop-goal in Hull KR's victory against Huddersfield Giants earlier this season

Hull Kingston Rovers half-back Jordan Abdull has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further three years.

The 25-year-old began his career with cross city rivals Hull FC before moving to London Broncos in 2019.

He went on to join Rovers last term and has scored two tries and provided six assists so far this season.

"I'm delighted for Jordan and the club," head coach Tony Smith told the club's official website.

"He has learned a lot along the way, and he is in the best spot he has been in for a long time physically and mentally."

Hull KR have won two of their five Super League games so far this season and are currently seventh in the table.