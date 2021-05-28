Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Gildart has yet to feature for Wigan Warriors this season after picking up a groin injury in pre-season training

Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart will leave the Super League club at the end of the season to join National Rugby League side Wests Tigers.

Gildart, 24, came through the club's junior system and made his debut in 2015 after a loan spell at Salford.

He has since gone on to make a number of appearances at international level for England as well as Great Britain.

"I've been living my childhood dream playing for my hometown club since the age of 11," he told the club website.

"I've had the privilege of being surrounded by legends year in year out at this club who have helped me become the person l am today.

"However, it's been no secret that I've wanted to challenge myself over in Australia. When Michael Maguire and his team showed interest, it became clear that Wests Tigers is where I want to be in the next stage of my career."

During his time with Wigan, he has helped the club to three Super League Grand Finals, winning twice as well as scoring in his first in the 2016 victory over Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

He also helped them win the World Club Challenge in 2017 and was later part of the Lions' losing tour of New Zealand in 2019.

The move means that Gildart joins his Cherry and Whites team-mate Jackson Hastings in moving to the Tigers next season.

Hastings, 25, sealed his NRL return by signing for Wests Tigers in April on a two-year deal.