Grace Field scored a hat-trick as York won by a converted score against Wigan in a superb quarter-final

Lindsay Anfield will have to overcome former club Castleford if her York City Knights side are to reach the 2021 Women's Challenge Cup final.

Anfield, who was appointed director of rugby at York in April, left Castleford in March after five years in charge.

The Knights beat Wigan 30-24 in a quarter-final thriller at Wakefield, while Cas saw off Warrington 26-6.

Leeds thrashed Bradford 70-0 to set up a last-four tie with St Helens, who won 44-10 against Featherstone Rovers.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22 May, with the final, to be televised live on BBC Two, on Saturday, 5 June.

Added to the spice of the York-Castleford tie is the signing of five ex-Tigers players following Anfield's appointment.

Kelsey Gentles, Grace Field, Sinead Peach, Rhiannon Marshall and Tamzin Renouf all left the Black and Amber before joining the Knights.

Field, in particular, had a major impact for York against Wigan, scoring a hat-trick while Wigan's Rachel Thompson scored two of her side's four tries in the narrow defeat.

Even without the quintet of departures, Castleford had enough quality to go past Warrington as former Woman of Steel Georgia Roche stepped up with two tries and England teammate Shona Hoyle also crossed.

Fran Goldthorp scored four tries in Leeds' thumping of local rivals Bradford, with former Bulls prop Danika Priim also notching her first of the campaign.

England centre Amy Hardcastle made it three hat-tricks in as many games as St Helens ousted Featherstone, who were the first side to register points against the Red Vee this season thanks to tries from Lauren Roberts and Andrea Dobson.