Hull FC will face reigning Super League champions St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The winners of the last quarter-final between Castleford and Salford will take on Warrington in the other tie.

Both semi-finals will take place on Saturday, 5 June, with the venue being confirmed next week.

They will both be shown on the BBC as part of a triple-header, with the Women's Challenge Cup final also being broadcast live for the first time.

Hull FC booked their place in the last four with an impressive 20-10 victory over previously unbeaten Wigan on Saturday.

St Helens and Warrington both clinched their semi-final places on Friday with wins over Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons respectively.