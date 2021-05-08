Challenge Cup draw: Hull FC v St Helens, Castleford or Salford v Warrington
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull FC will face reigning Super League champions St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.
The winners of the last quarter-final between Castleford and Salford will take on Warrington in the other tie.
Both semi-finals will take place on Saturday, 5 June, with the venue being confirmed next week.
They will both be shown on the BBC as part of a triple-header, with the Women's Challenge Cup final also being broadcast live for the first time.
Hull FC booked their place in the last four with an impressive 20-10 victory over previously unbeaten Wigan on Saturday.
St Helens and Warrington both clinched their semi-final places on Friday with wins over Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons respectively.
