Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tasha Gaines goes for the line in the 2019 decider

BBC TV will broadcast the final of rugby league's Women's Challenge Cup live for the first time next month.

The game on Saturday, 5 June at 11:15 BST will be shown on BBC Two.

It will form part of a triple-header with the men's Challenge Cup semi-finals, with the venue to be confirmed next week.

The quarter-finals of the women's competition take place on Sunday with holders Leeds Rhinos up against Bradford Bulls.

In the other ties, the 2019 beaten finalists Castleford Tigers face Warrington Wolves, St Helens take on Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights play Wigan Warriors.

The semi-final draw will be made on Sunday with the ties to be played on Saturday, 22 May.

Head of TV Sport Philip Bernie said: "The BBC prides itself on being the home of major sporting events and has led the way in showcasing the best of women's sport to the widest possible audience.

"We are delighted to be able to show the Women's Challenge Cup final live on BBC Two for the first time and look forward to what we hope will be an action-packed match."

Later this year, BBC Sport will show all 61 matches from the men's, women's and wheelchair World Cup competitions live across all platforms.