Gareth O'Brien kept Salford in Super League with a Million Pound Game drop goal, but is now a Cas player

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Castleford Tigers make three changes with James Clare, Gareth O'Brien and Daniel Smith returning to the squad.

Cheyse Blair, Greg Eden, and Sam Hall all drop out, as the Tigers look for back-to-back wins over the Red Devils after last week's league success.

Salford have four returning faces to their squad in Ryan Lannon, Elijah Taylor, Dec Patton and Dan Sarginson.

Morgan Escare, Krisnan Inu, Andy Ackers and Luis Johnson are the quartet to be replaced in Richard Marshall's line-up.

The Tigers squeaked through in golden-point time against Hull KR in the last round but have otherwise been impressive so far this season, with just one defeat by Wigan denying them a maximum return so far.

With Daryl Powell moving to Warrington at the end of the season, this competition is a big incentive for the Tigers to send their coach off with a trophy.

Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, George Griffin and Gareth O'Brien are all former Salford players within the Cas squad.

Salford made it to the final last season, when Leeds beat them by a point, their first appearance at Wembley since 1969's defeat by Castleford.

New head coach Marshall has been tasked with building on the achievements of Ian Watson in reaching two major finals in as many years - but he has engineered just two wins in all competitions so far this term.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Clare, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Turner, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, O'Brien.

Salford (from): Sio, Watkins, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauli, Taylor, Addy, Roberts, Burke, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Sarginson, Ormondroyd, Lussick, Patton.