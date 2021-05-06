Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 LIve Sport Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Hull FC are without maverick full-back Jake Connor and prop Brad Fash through suspension, following last week's narrow Super League defeat by Wigan.

The cup rematch sees key men Josh Reynolds and Manu Ma'u return for the Black and Whites, but prop Scott Taylor is ruled out with a foot injury.

Wigan welcome back winger Dom Manfredi after a horrendous time with ACL knee injuries in recent seasons.

He replaces prop Tony Clubb, who has been suspended for eight games.

Clubb's racist comment to Andre Savelio in last week's game, for which he was later banned, was a sour note amid a competitive game which was won by just a two-point margin for the Cherry and Whites.

Connor's high swinging arm on opposite number Zak Hardaker means he misses out, denying England coach Shaun Wane the chance to see two of his full-back options again go head-to-head.

Reynolds' return opens up options for boss Brett Hodgson, making him a possible choice at full-back in the absence of Connor, or back in the halves alongside two-time Lance Todd Trophy winner Marc Sneyd.

These sides met in last season's competition, with Wigan thrashing Hull at Salford, while the finals in 1959, 1985, 2013 and 2017 also saw the two clubs meet at Wembley.

Hull FC (from): Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Wynne, Scott, Ferreira, Vulikijapani, Barron

Wigan (from): French, Manfredi, Hardaker, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings