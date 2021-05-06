Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 7 May Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens have back-rower Morgan Knowles available for the first time this season after a thumb problem, while Joel Thompson also returns.

Jake Wingfield is out with a shoulder injury, while James Bentley broke his leg last time out against Leigh.

Huddersfield picked up their first win of the season against Leeds on Sunday and make one change, including Owen Trout in their squad.

Half-back Oliver Russell is the player to make way from Ian Watson's group.

Saints are yet to lose a game this season, and with just 34 points conceded, have the most miserly defence in the division.

Winning the Challenge Cup is something they have not done since 2008, despite picking up back-to-back Super League titles.

For Huddersfield, apart from the League Leaders' Shield in 2013, you have to go back to the 1950s when players such as Frank Dyson, Tommy Smales and Mick Sullivan brought silverware back to the old Fartown ground.

They last won the cup in 1953, but have been in the final as recently as 2006 when they were beaten by treble-winning Saints.

Head coach Watson led Salford to the final last season, where they lost by single point to Leeds.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Mata'utia, Amor, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Norman, Davies.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Leutele, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Trout, Wood.